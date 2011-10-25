Zentech completes expansion

Zentech Manufacturing, Inc. has announced the commissioning of their newest high-speed, surface mount technology assembly line, to support re-shoring of electronics contract manufacturing to the U.S.

The expansion of Zentech’s SMT capability utilizes Juki’s newest-generation optical laser centering, high-speed surface mount technology processing line.



Zentech’s President, Matt Turpin states, “ Zentech is committed to supporting the re-shoring of electronics manufacturing to the United States and to creating jobs. Our $1.5 million capital expenditure, in an uncertain economic climate, provides our current and future customers with exceptional SMT quality coupled with the lower pricing provided by the tremendous throughput achieved by the new Juki line.