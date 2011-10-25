© Aspocomp

Aspocomp shows Q3 net sale growth

Aspocomp has released its financial results for Q3. Net sales for the period amounted to EUR 6.3 million, up 39 percent YoY. Net sales for the year to October 2011 were 17.8 EUR million up from 14.3 EUR million from the same period last year.

“Demand continued to be brisk in the third quarter of 2011 in spite of the holiday season. Net sales remained almost on a par with the second quarter, as a result of which year-on-year growth amounted to close to 40 percent,” said Sami Holopainen, CEO. ”The operating result improved slightly on the second quarter, amounting to EUR 1.3 million, or 20 percent of net sales. A recession did not materialize – at least not yet”.



The company expects to see clear net sales growth in 2011 and the operating result is anticipated to be significantly higher than in 2010.



Key figures in brief



Third-quarter net sales amounted to EUR 6.3 million, up 39 percent YoY. The five largest customers accounted for 84 percent of net sales (83%). In geographical terms, 95 percent of net sales were generated in Europe (96%) and 5 percent in Asia (4%).



The operating result was EUR 1.3 million (0.6).



Net financial expenses amounted to EUR 0.0 million (-0.3) in the third quarter and the result was EUR 1.3 million (0.3). Earnings per share were EUR 0.02 (0.00).



Year to date results



- Net sales: EUR 17.8 million (EUR 14.3 million 1-9/2010)

- Operating result before depreciation (EBITDA): EUR 3.9 million (3.1)

- Operating result (EBIT): EUR 2.9 million (2.1)

- Result for the period: EUR 6.1 million (1.2)

- Earnings per share (EPS): EUR 0.10 (0.02)

- Cash flow from operations: EUR 2.4 million (3.1)



Net sales for January-September amounted to EUR 17.8 million, up 24 percent on 1-9/2010. The five largest customers accounted for 82 percent of net sales (78% 1-9/2010). In geographical terms, 93 percent of net sales were generated in Europe (95%) and 7 percent in Asia (5%).



The operating result was EUR 2.9 million (2.1).



Net financial income for January-September amounted to EUR 3.2 million (-0.9) and the result was EUR 6.1 million (1.2). Earnings per share were EUR 0.10 (0.02).