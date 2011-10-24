Electronics Production | October 24, 2011
Full extent of damage unknown at Pioneer
The Pioneer Corporation has announced the status of its Thailand affiliates as of October 21. Two factories have been inundated with water but the full extent of damage is unknown.
Two factories situated in Rojana Industrial Park have been closed due to flooding on the first floor of both facilities.The company reported that they will begin early execution of alternate production at our factories in China, Malaysia and Japan, in order to minimize the impact of the factory closures. There have been no reported employee casualties.
Full company statement
Pioneer Corporation is provided the status of its affiliates in Thailand as of October 21. Details are as follows:
1. Damage
The affected companies are: Pioneer Manufacturing (Thailand) Company Limited and Tohoku Pioneer (Thailand) Company Limited, situated in the Rojana Industrial Park, Ayutthaya Province. The water inundated the first floor of both factories, which have been closed.
As entry to the two factories is currently not possible, we are unable to confirm the details of the damage to the factories. We will continue efforts to confirm the situation. At this point, we have had no reports of casualties involving Group employees.
2. Future measures
Based on the prospect that it will take certain time to restore the factories to the normal operation, we have started work on the measures such as early execution of alternate production at our factories in China, Malaysia and Japan, in order to minimize the impact of the factory closures.
3. Impact on the business performance
Although both factories are expected to be closed for a certain period of time, we will minimize the impact on sales through the measures described above. If we foresee a material impact on our business forecast, we will immediately release the pertinent information.
4. Support to the flood victims in Thailand
Pioneer has decided to donate 10 million yen to support the recovery of the area affected by the flood in Thailand. Pioneer and its employees feel deep condolences for the victims of the flood and sincerely hope for swift recovery of the people and areas affected by the flood.
Full company statement
Pioneer Corporation is provided the status of its affiliates in Thailand as of October 21. Details are as follows:
1. Damage
The affected companies are: Pioneer Manufacturing (Thailand) Company Limited and Tohoku Pioneer (Thailand) Company Limited, situated in the Rojana Industrial Park, Ayutthaya Province. The water inundated the first floor of both factories, which have been closed.
As entry to the two factories is currently not possible, we are unable to confirm the details of the damage to the factories. We will continue efforts to confirm the situation. At this point, we have had no reports of casualties involving Group employees.
2. Future measures
Based on the prospect that it will take certain time to restore the factories to the normal operation, we have started work on the measures such as early execution of alternate production at our factories in China, Malaysia and Japan, in order to minimize the impact of the factory closures.
3. Impact on the business performance
Although both factories are expected to be closed for a certain period of time, we will minimize the impact on sales through the measures described above. If we foresee a material impact on our business forecast, we will immediately release the pertinent information.
4. Support to the flood victims in Thailand
Pioneer has decided to donate 10 million yen to support the recovery of the area affected by the flood in Thailand. Pioneer and its employees feel deep condolences for the victims of the flood and sincerely hope for swift recovery of the people and areas affected by the flood.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments