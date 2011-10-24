Full extent of damage unknown at Pioneer

The Pioneer Corporation has announced the status of its Thailand affiliates as of October 21. Two factories have been inundated with water but the full extent of damage is unknown.

Two factories situated in Rojana Industrial Park have been closed due to flooding on the first floor of both facilities.The company reported that they will begin early execution of alternate production at our factories in China, Malaysia and Japan, in order to minimize the impact of the factory closures. There have been no reported employee casualties.



Full company statement



Pioneer Corporation is provided the status of its affiliates in Thailand as of October 21. Details are as follows:



1. Damage

The affected companies are: Pioneer Manufacturing (Thailand) Company Limited and Tohoku Pioneer (Thailand) Company Limited, situated in the Rojana Industrial Park, Ayutthaya Province. The water inundated the first floor of both factories, which have been closed.



As entry to the two factories is currently not possible, we are unable to confirm the details of the damage to the factories. We will continue efforts to confirm the situation. At this point, we have had no reports of casualties involving Group employees.



2. Future measures

Based on the prospect that it will take certain time to restore the factories to the normal operation, we have started work on the measures such as early execution of alternate production at our factories in China, Malaysia and Japan, in order to minimize the impact of the factory closures.



3. Impact on the business performance

Although both factories are expected to be closed for a certain period of time, we will minimize the impact on sales through the measures described above. If we foresee a material impact on our business forecast, we will immediately release the pertinent information.



4. Support to the flood victims in Thailand

Pioneer has decided to donate 10 million yen to support the recovery of the area affected by the flood in Thailand. Pioneer and its employees feel deep condolences for the victims of the flood and sincerely hope for swift recovery of the people and areas affected by the flood.