Industry to reach $2,125 million

The global electronic equipment manufacturers industry is expected to reach a value of $2,125.1 million by the end of 2015 according to a report by MarketLine.

The global electronic equipment manufacturers sector had total revenues of $1,415.2 million in 2010, representing a compound annual growth rate of 1% for the period spanning 2006-2010.



The electronic equipment manufacturers sector is defined as the value of electronic equipment produced for applications in the industrial, automotive, aerospace, medical, consumer, ITC, and other segments.