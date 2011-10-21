Kongsberg buys Norspace AS

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS announced today an agreement to acquire a 100% share in Horten-based company Norspace AS. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of October.

The acquisition of Norspace AS consolidates space operations in Norway and contributes toward strengthening Kongberg's commercial position within international space and surveillance.



“Kongberg has had strong faith in space and surveillance for some time. The significant contracts we recently have landed confirm this faith," says Harald Ånnestad, CEO of Kongsberg Defence Systems. "The acquisition of Norspace enables us to exploit each other's expertise and market positions to grow and develop new products and markets.”



As an extension of the former AME Space and Alcatel Space Norway, Norspace AS was established in 2003 and has 95 employees, supplying high-tech components and equipment to the international space industry. The company's equipment is currently on board more than 140 satellites for customers all over the world.



Kongsberg has for several years increased its activities in space and surveillance. Through the subsidiaries Kongsberg Satellite Services and Kongsberg Spacetec, the company provides services related to ground stations and satellite data.