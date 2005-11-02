ProTang in skeleton agreement with GE Healthcare

The skeleton agreement is signed for two years and includes services within technical information, automation, mechanical construction, power supply constructions and programming of industrial computer systems.

– ProTang Technical information has many years of experience of assignments within biotechnology and medical technology, with customers in Uppsala(Sweden) and other locations in Sweden. The office in Uppsala today employs ten people but we expect to double the number of employees since we see an increasing demand within both technical information and other technical areas, said the Manager Didrik Bona.



With the new skeleton agreement the relationship with GE Healthcare can be developed to

comprise the entire range of services at ProTang.