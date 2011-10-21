© Kitron

Kitron: New orders of approx. 50 NOK million

Kitron ASA's subsidiary Kitron UAB based in Kaunas, Lithuania, has received new orders within the Data/Telecoms segment of about 50 NOK million.

"This confirms our competitiveness in Lithuania", says Jørgen Bredesen CEO Kitron ASA.



The scope of delivery includes manufacturing of equipment for tracking of vehicles/ Trip log for ABAX AS, an international leading technology and service provider company in Larvik, Norway.



The electronic device uses technology such as GPRS, GPS and radio. Kitron is responsible for all manufacturing and material sourcing, as well as packaging for delivery to end customers. Deliveries will start in the fourth quarter of 2011 and continue for a period of two years.

