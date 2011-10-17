©Ascom

Ascom divests security communication in Czech Republic

Ascom (CZ) s.r.o. focuses on public security communication and alarming applications in Czech Republic and achieved revenue in the range of CHF 3 million (Euro 2.4 million) in 2010.

COFI s.r.o., formed by the Czech management, acquired the Czech subsidiary Ascom (CZ) s.r.o. on 10 October 2011 in a management buy-out along with all rights and obligations. All seven employees have been taken over.



The two Ascom Divisions Wireless Solutions and Network Testing will continue to operate in the Czech market.



“With this MBO, Ascom has found a sound solution for the Security Communication business in Czech Republic shortly. Both the interests of our customers and our employees have been taken into consideration” says Fritz Mumenthaler, CEO of Ascom.