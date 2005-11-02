TTI wins Murata Award

TTI Europe was delighted recently to receive a Murata Corporate Award, presented in recognition of the company's performance, commitment and contribution to Murata's business for the year ending April 2005.

Murata only presents a very small number of these awards annually, and to demonstrate its unique and prestigious nature, Mr Yasutaka Murata, President of Murata travelled all the way from Japan to TTI Europe's new headquarters in Maisach-Gernlinden outside of Munich, specifically to make the presentation.



Commented Hermann Vogel, Murata's European Distribution Manager: “This high profile award has been presented to TTI Europe for outstanding contribution to sales growth. It means that TTI has either reached or exceeded targets in many different criteria, and by doing so has developed a strategic partnership with Murata which is recognized by senior corporate management in Murata, Japan.



There were several key reasons why TTI's relationship with Murata has been so successful. Explains Glyn Dennehy, VP and Managing Director of TTI Europe: “Firstly, we appointed Andy Kerr as our dedicated Murata champion, to co-ordinate specific programs between our two companies throughout all European countries. Jointly, our two companies established many shared objectives and initiatives with targets by product, application and customers. We also aligned our focussed product promotions with Murata's focus products, and initiated a strong business creation program concentrating on Murata's new products.”