Hutchinson Technology updates status of Thailand operations

Hutchinson Technology reported that floodwaters have continued to rise and have now entered its assembly plant in the Rojana Industrial Park in Ayutthaya, Thailand.

As previously disclosed, the industrial park is without power and an evacuation of the park had been ordered. The company is increasing its production output at its U.S. assembly operations and using existing inventory to meet customer demand.



The company said that the extent of the damage caused by the flood and the timeframe for resuming operations in Thailand are unknown at this time.