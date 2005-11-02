Comet names new Sales and Marketing manager

Comet, the supplier of the X-ray inspection system FEINFOCUS, has appointed Axel Bermeitinger as new Sales and Marketing Manager for the FEINFOCUS Business Unit.

Prior to the appointment Axel Bermeitinger held a management position at a specialty laser application machine supplier and a Swiss Holderbank AG subsidiary.



"We are all very excited to have Axel join our expanding management team," says Frank Gitmans, managing director of the FEINFOCUS Business Unit for COMET.