Electronics Production | October 13, 2011
CAE Flightscape and RUAG Aviation selected by Dassault
The CAE Flightscape and RUAG Aviation partnership has been selected by Dassault Falcon as the preferred Dassault authorized provider of Flight Data Monitoring Ser-vices (FDM) for all new production and in-service Falcon aircraft.
"This new FDM service further demonstrates Dassault's clear commitment to safety and service, beyond design and manufacturing. This service will enhance safety and provide regulatory compliance where required," said Jacques Chauvet, Senior Vice President Customer Service for Dassault Aviation. "Flight data monitoring and analysis should be a major component of an Accident Prevention Program and Corporate Flight Operational Quality Assurance (C-FOQA)."
The FDM service can enhance safety by helping Falcon operators proactively detect, assess and manage potential issues in their flight operations, as well as comply with certain regulatory requirements. The CAE Flightscape-RUAG FDM service provides objective monitoring and analysis of flight operations, abnormal event detection plus powerful flight debrief tools including 3D animations.
FDM can help operators highlight non-standard events, identify operational risks, evaluate how to tailor training programs based on specific operating environments, and also determine where flight operations can be optimized. Participating Dassault Falcon operators may also benchmark their flight operations against other operators in a secure, confidential manner. Events are professionally validated in strict confidence by a team of flight data experts and experienced pilots.
Operators of in-service aircraft fitted with a Quick Access Recorder or Flight Data Recorder may access the service directly through CAE Flightscape and RUAG.
