Sectra provides PACS to BreastScreen Tasmania in Australia

BreastScreen Tasmania, part of the Australian national breast screening program, has invested in a breast imaging PACS from the IT and medical technology company Sectra. The system is installed in Hobart at the main screening and assessment centre.

The introduction of digital mammography is in full progress in Australia. BreastScreen Tasmania will be the first screening center in the national breast screening program to implement digital mammography on a mobile facility, and is the second centre to order Sectra's breast imaging PACS. The first center using Sectra PACS is BreastScreen New South Wales in Sydney.



“We chose Sectra's breast imaging PACS because the system offers a demonstrated effective workflow for screening mammography, along with instant access to images and information. Sectra's experience in developing, installing and supporting PACS gives us security that they can meet our needs now and into the future,” says Gail Raw, State Manager, BreastScreen Tasmania, Department of Health and Human Services.



BreastScreen Tasmania performs approximately 25,000 mammograms every year. Sectra's breast imaging PACS will permit the radiologists at BreastScreen Tasmania to perform reading of mammograms taken at their mobile screening unit productively, cost-effectively and securely without compromising diagnostic quality or client integrity.



"The tough requirements on functionality set up by BreastScreen Tasmania show that they have a clear understanding of the necessity for safe and efficient mammography screening“, says Henk Scholte, Managing Director of Sectra ANZ. “This is exactly what we provide with our system and we are convinced that we will meet up to these requirements”.