Prism Sound expands US sales & support network

Prism Sound has appointed two new representatives in the USA to help promote sales for its range of audio test and measurement instruments.

The new arrangement will see TFM Inc handling all Prism Sound Test & Measurement sales in New York, New Jersey, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.In the south, Spectra Sales will be responsible for sales in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.Graham Boswell, Prism Sound’s Sales Director, says: “Both TFM and Spectra Sales have extensive experience of the Test & Measurement market, having previously handled competitors’ products. Prism Sound’s US National Sales Representative for Test and Measurement, Doug Ordon, and a US-based team of experienced and qualified electronics engineering professionals will work alongside both companies to ensure that customers receive full technical support and training.”/ Spectra Sales (left) & TFM (right)TFM director Michael Wahlrab says: “We have been serving the audio test community for nearly 25 years and are very pleased to be representing a company of such high technical expertise and competence as Prism Sound.”Spectra Sales Vice President Jim Baker says: “We are excited to be representing Prism Sound’s range of Test and Measurement instruments because we feel the company has the right product at the right price point for the industry we call on. Almost every electronic device built today has a sound component associated with it and Prism Sound can test that component to standards needed by the customers. I’m confident the Prism Sound line will help us strengthen our customer relationships and, in turn, we look forward to helping them in their market leadership position.”Simon Woollard, Sales Engineer at Prism Sound, adds: “I am very excited about these new partnerships. Both companies have long histories of supplying and supporting a wide range of test instrumentation and have established significant client bases in the audio test and measurement market."