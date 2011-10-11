Electronics Production | October 11, 2011
Cicor secures a aerospace contract
Cicor - headquartered in Boudry (Switzerland) - has secured a contract to manufacture laser modules for optical metrology.
The contract was placed by the renowned Ferdinand-Braun-Institute, Leibniz-Institute for high frequency technology in Berlin, which is participating in the LaSUS project promoted by the German Aerospace Agency.
The aim of the experiment is to test the principle of equivalence under conditions of microgravity using precision measurements. Experiments are to be conducted aboard a research rocket to determine whether the two atomic ensembles, rubidium and potassium, fall at the same rate or accelerate relative to one another during free fall.
The latter state would signify a breach of the equivalence principle and trigger a revolution in relativity and gravitational theory. The findings arising from the project could, in particular, have practical significance for satellite communications and form the basis for important steps towards miniaturisation and innovation.
The Ferdinand-Braun-Institute is developing a new type of laser diode for ultra-high resolution spectroscopy to be used in the experiment. Its use in space places the highest demands on the laser system as it must be able to cope with extreme environmental conditions and the considerable mechanical stresses during rocket launch.
The institute, therefore, intends to combine semiconductor lasers, micro-optics and electronic components to form miniaturised laser systems by using hybrid technology and is cooperating with the Cicor Microelectronics Division.
Cicor Microelectronics is manufacturing and assembling (the Cicor Microelectronics Unit in Radeberg) the ceramic base body made of aluminium nitride in thin film technology, on which the Ferdinand-Braun-Institute will shortly be placing the micro-optics and laser chips. The weight and dimensions of the micro-integrated laser system will be a factor of 100 to 1'000 smaller than traditional commercial diode laser systems.
Comments