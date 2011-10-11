CHAD supplies Asymtek dispensing equipment

CHAD Industries has completed multiple shipments of the WaferMate300-2 automated wafer handling workcell for Asymtek’s newest dispensing platform, the S-930 dispensing tool.

“We are extremely pleased to continue our long relationship with Asymtek, and are gratified that we were chosen by them to automate their latest dispensing platform.” says Scott Klimczak, President of CHAD Industries. “The WaferMate product line is a great solution for OEM customers who need to offer a fully automated version of their process tool. Everyone has to run lean these days, and time to market is a key factor in capitalizing on opportunities. CHAD engineers work with the OEM to take care of all of the integration issues, so this saves them time, effort, and expense compared to developing their own automation solution. With an extensive tool set of both software and hardware features, the CHAD workcell can be configured to handle a wide range of wafer types (thin wafers, warped wafers, sapphire wafers, and more), and sizes (50mm to 300mm), in order to meet special integration requirements within a short lead-time.”