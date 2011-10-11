Prototron Circuits signs JT Technologies

Prototron Circuits has signed an agreement with JT Technologies to provide sales representation in Upstate New York. Based in this agreement JT Technologies will assume the responsibility of selling and marketing Prototron’s Quick Turn Printed Circuit Boards in that part of the country.

When making the announcement Dave Ryder, President of Prototron Circuits, stated, “As our company continues to grow nationally, we feel it is very important to provide our customers with hands on, face to face service. Especially, in this age of “no touch” internet services, we strongly believe that nothing replaces the human element when doing business. We are proud to say that we at Prototron believe in doing business the old fashion way, person to person.”



JT Technologies’ President John Kintner added, “We like the way Prototron does business and we are excited about what they can offer our customers. With their string record on high quality and on time delivery my company can focus all of our efforts on selling rather than apologizing. We look forward to a very successful professional partnership with Prototron Circuits.”