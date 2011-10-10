Graphic achieves AS9100 Rev C

Graphic plc - with a manufacturing site in Devon (UK) - has successfully transitioned from revision B to revision C of AS9100 with no non-conformities.

"Graphic plc has always focused on customer satisfaction", said Quality Manager Fran Blackman. "The primary differences between Rev C and the old Rev B are risk management and process effectiveness measurement".



Third Party assessed systems such as AS9100, NADCAP and MIL-PRF-31032 go a long way to ensuring quality products of the highest order, a press release states.