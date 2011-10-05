Samsung tries to stop the iPhone4S

Less then 24 hours have passed since the new iPhone was presented. Now, a new patent battle is to be expected as Samsung tries to ban sales in France and Italy.

Samsung says that Apple is using their technology without owning the rights to it. In a first move, Italy and France are targeted. More countries will follow when the case is fully reviewed by Samsung.



The lawsuits will be officially handed to the courts on Wednesday. Both lawsuits concerns two patents regarding wireless technology. The laws in France and Italy permit that a product can be banned before it has been released.



On a side note: Apple on Tuesday refused to settle with Samsung regarding the Galaxy Tab in Australia.