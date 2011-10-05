SMTC's CFO has resigned

Ms. Jane Todd, Senior Vice President, Finance and CFO at contract manufacturer SMTC Corporation has resigned. Ms. Todd has made a decision to leave SMTC to focus on her family.

"This has been an extremely difficult decision for me because of my commitment to, and excitement about, the future growth of SMTC. When I joined SMTC, the future of the company was uncertain and indeed, the past few years have been challenging. Today, the Company is well positioned for both organic and strategic growth, and operates from a solid financial foundation," commented Ms. Todd. "I have gained enormous satisfaction from my role in the development of SMTC in the past seven years, however, at this time, the best option for me is to dedicate more time to my family."



Alex Walker, President and Co-Chief Executive Officer, commented, "During my involvement with SMTC, Jane has provided superior guidance and counsel in her role as CFO. Though we will miss her contribution to the Company, we wish her well as she begins a new chapter in her life."



Ms. Todd will stay on with SMTC to help transition her responsibilities while the company searches for a suitable replacement.