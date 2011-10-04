Electronics Production | October 04, 2011
Stadium Group with new Operations Manager
UK-based EMS-provider Stadium Group Plc has appointed Charles Peppiatt as Operations Director with immediate effect.
Charlie Peppiatt joins Stadium from Laird plc. Since 2009 Charlie has held the role of Vice President Global Operations of Laird Technologies, a focused electronics and technology company which is a global leader in the field of network infrastructure, wireless connectivity, displays and industrial controls. He most recently had operations responsibility for a division with turnover of USD 400m, manufacturing in 8 locations across Asia with 6'000 staff.
Charlie Peppiatt began his career with Laird in 1992 and has held a number of senior management positions across its security and doors divisions, prior to joining its technology business. After being located in Beijing for the last four years he has a familiarity with operations in China that will be beneficial to Stadium's global operations, from his base in the UK. He has extensive experience of managing change programmes in growth operations.
Commenting on the appointment, Chief Executive Stephen Phipson CBE said:
"I am very pleased that Charlie has decided to join Stadium. He brings considerable experience of the global electronics manufacturing industry which coupled with other recent organisational enhancements provides the management capacity for operational improvement and supports our growth aspirations for Stadium in the future. Charlie will lead one of the company's new key initiatives described during our recent interim results, to create value through leveraging our global operations. Meanwhile progress is being made with the development of the commercial strategy, the expansion of the sales resource both in the UK and China, and growth in the order pipeline for 2012 and beyond. Further details on this will be provided in due course."
