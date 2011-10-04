Enics Beijing with IRIS certificate

Enics’ Beijing Business Unit has received a IRIS Certificate. Enics was the second electronics plant in P.R. China to receive this certificate.

Enics Beijing is the third IRIS certified plant within Enics network. Enics Vasterås got the certificate 2 years ago, and it was the first company in electronics industry to receive IRIS. Enics Elva plant in Estonia was awarded this certificate 9 months ago.



“China is the biggest market in the world for construction of new railways and trains. The quality of the products and reliability of deliveries is the key to succeed in being a supplier in railway industry. Having passed a very challenging certification process should give to all our customers’ assurance on the capabilities of Enics Beijing plant”, says Kaur Andresson, General Manager, Enics Beijing.