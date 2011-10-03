iRobot Receives $11 Million Order from the U.S. Army

This is the first order under a new contract for Small Unmanned Ground Vehicles (SUGVs)

iRobot Corp has received an $11 million order from the U.S. Army Contracting Command in Warren, Michigan for 70 of the company’s model 310 SUGV robots and spares kits.



The order is the first under a new two-year requirements contract, which allows the Army to purchase model 310 SUGV robots and spares.



310 SUGV is a man-portable robot that is being used to perform dismounted operations. SUGV robots are smaller and lighter versions of the combat-proven iRobot® PackBot®.



“iRobot is pleased that the Army is continuing to invest in SUGV,” said Robert Moses, president of iRobot’s Government and Industrial Robots division. “We receive feedback from end users on a regular basis and we know that SUGV is proving its worth every day on the battlefield. The robot’s light weight, durability and ease-of-use give our troops the upper hand as they carry out dangerous missions.”



iRobot has delivered more than 4,000 tactical mobile robots to military and civil defense forces worldwide.