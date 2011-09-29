Further enhancements to production processes at GSPK

Knaresborough-based GSPK continues to invest production processes within their UK factories with the addition of yet further V-Score facilities.

GSPK PCB manufacturer in the UK has further enhanced its production processes with "a 100% increase in their V-Score facilities". The company has invested in a new Dalco machine.



Martyn Gibson, Manufacturing Director, said ‘….we are fully committed to meeting and exceeding our customers expectations and offer flexibility to enable them to meet their market demands…’.