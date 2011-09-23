Flextronics closes despite good earnings

Revenues for the Danish unit increased by some EUR 22 million and operating profits were at almost EUR 1.32 million. That was – however – not enough to save Flextronics in Skive.

The figures for the 2010/2011 period have been published and, according to Skive Folkeblad, the Flextronics staff at the Danish unit were doing well for themselves.



Now, most people (Flextronics staff as well as the rest of the local population) are irritated that this was not enough to save the 286 jobs at the facility. Even though the site was profitable, jobs will now move to countries with cheaper labour rates.



Flextronics Skive's director Thomas Rosenkrands Olsen understands the group's overall strategy, but says it is still frustrating that they are forced to close down as the site were doing well.