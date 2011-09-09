Electronics Production | September 09, 2011
Industry veteran Thomas Whinfrey to lead IEE
IEE, specializing in the design, test support and fielding of human system interface (HSI) display technologies in a wide range of military/aerospace, industrial and retail applications, has appointed Thomas Whinfrey as president and CEO.
Whinfrey brings more than 25 years of experience in managing operations and strategies for a number of large companies throughout the military and aerospace industries. This experience, coupled with his track record of visionary leadership, lays the foundation for successful partnerships with IEE's growing customer base.
IEE's products include flat panel displays, keypads and switch bezels as well as lightweight enclosures for rugged, industrial and retail environments with customizable integrated control functions such as video processing, high-speed communications and power conversion.
Prior to joining IEE, Whinfrey served as president and CEO of Orion Defense Systems as well as general manager of Aitech Space Systems. He was also president of Orion Aviation and director of advanced research for Northrop Aircraft.
IEE's products include flat panel displays, keypads and switch bezels as well as lightweight enclosures for rugged, industrial and retail environments with customizable integrated control functions such as video processing, high-speed communications and power conversion.
Prior to joining IEE, Whinfrey served as president and CEO of Orion Defense Systems as well as general manager of Aitech Space Systems. He was also president of Orion Aviation and director of advanced research for Northrop Aircraft.
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments