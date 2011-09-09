Industry veteran Thomas Whinfrey to lead IEE

IEE, specializing in the design, test support and fielding of human system interface (HSI) display technologies in a wide range of military/aerospace, industrial and retail applications, has appointed Thomas Whinfrey as president and CEO.

Whinfrey brings more than 25 years of experience in managing operations and strategies for a number of large companies throughout the military and aerospace industries. This experience, coupled with his track record of visionary leadership, lays the foundation for successful partnerships with IEE's growing customer base.



IEE's products include flat panel displays, keypads and switch bezels as well as lightweight enclosures for rugged, industrial and retail environments with customizable integrated control functions such as video processing, high-speed communications and power conversion.



Prior to joining IEE, Whinfrey served as president and CEO of Orion Defense Systems as well as general manager of Aitech Space Systems. He was also president of Orion Aviation and director of advanced research for Northrop Aircraft.