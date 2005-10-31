Wintech provides manufacturing<br> for military applications

EMS provider Wintech has now added military applications to its range of features. The manufacturing facility in Fagersta in Sweden has been adapted. The production equipment has been adjusted, the employees have been trained and routines are updated to meet the requirements from the military industry.

-Our other business areas are increasing steady and a new segment now enters with great business opportunities where we can help the customers with prototype development, industrialization and after market, said the company's CEO Mikael Rehnberg.



-We have now a strong and coordinated organization both in Sweden and Estonia which makes us well prepared to meet our customers needs. In the Estonian factory there are investments going on to make us able to offer lead-free manufacturing to our customers in short. During this year the plant in Tallinn has recieved TÜV certification for electronics manufacturing for the automotive industry, he added.



Wintech is an electromechanical contract manufacturer with production of small and mid-sized series in Sweden and Estonia. 0201, SOIC, BGA etc. are featured. The company also provides system assembly both in Sweden and Estonia. For larger series the company has manufacturing partners in China. The concern has 120 employees and the company's turnover is about 90 MSEK a year. About 50% of the turnover comes from complete systems.