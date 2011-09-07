Schweizer and ETH Zürich cooperate

Schweizer Electronic AG, third largest PCB manufacturer in Europe, and ETH Zurich (Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule Zürich) are cooperating in the fields of Embedding and Power Electronics.

This cooperation focuses on the realization of extremely flat power electronic converters for applications in the areas of photovoltaic, automotive engineering, smart surfaces, flat screens and illumination engineering. It comprises the draft of new circuit concepts, model- ling, simulation, multiple-criteria-optimization of systems, integration of active and passive components into the PCB as well as the assembly and metrological analysis of corresponding demonstrators.



In a first step ultra-flat magnetic components are built, dedicated to transformers with nanocrystalline magnet cores and an overall height of only one millimetre. These components are to provide evidence that, despite the extreme minimization of height, a level of efficiency can be achieved that is comparable to conventional power supply or even better. Furthermore, the cooperation should serve to converting solutions for embedding of power semiconductors into tangible applications.



“This partnership with the ETH Zurich will further strengthen our competency with regards to the realisation of highly efficient solutions in the field of power electronics in combination with embedding technologies. Furthermore, it will enable us to speeding up the implementation of innovations”, says Dr. Marc Schweizer, CEO of Schweizer Electronic AG. “This is of considerable importance, particularly for the target markets automotive, industry and solar. Thus, cooperating with the renowned ETH, will certainly maximise the benefit for our customers.”



Professor Dr. Johann W. Kolar, Director of Power Electronic Systems laboratory at ETH Zurich, also comments on the cooperation: “Research collaboration with Schweizer Electronic AG offers the possibility of realising new power supply concepts with a technology that will capture and revolutionize numerous applications of power electronics in future. This way we can forge a bridge from concept and theoretical analysis to building demonstrators with excellent performance as well as methods of calculation and design tools for a next generation of power electronics that is merged with the application. This evolution will significantly support the highly efficient operation of electrical systems and the use of renewable energy at low cost.”