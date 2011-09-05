Kitron to merge Swedish units

As of September 1, 2011, Kitron AB, situated in Karlskrona and Kitron Microelectronics AB, situated in Jönköping (both Sweden), have been merged into a single unit.

The new unit will be named Kitron AB and it will be based in Jönköping. Kitron will however continue their operations at both sites, Karlskrona focusing on Defense and Medical segments, while Jönköping will continue working with Industrial, Medical, Telecom/Energy and specialist fields.



"Our wish is to achieve a more efficient and streamlined organization in Sweden", says Jan Ljungqvist, Business Area Manager at Kitron in Jönköping.