HMS secures design-win

HMS Networks AB has signed a blanket agreement, Design-win, with one of Europe’s manufacturers of industrial automation equipment for automated assembly systems.

The customer will use HMS Anybus technology in Anybus-CC modules to add flexible communication solutions to its product offering. The full potential of this agreement will be 6 MSEK (EUR 655'000) on an annual basis, a volume expected to be reached in 2013.



"This agreement further confirms our position as a partner to the leading automation companies and our ability to deliver attractive solutions providing flexibility and a short development time for our customers," says Jürgen Bischaus, Manager Strategic Accounts at HMS.



HMS Anybus technology in the form of embedded communication modules gives the customer the possibility to provide solutions despite what communication system the end user is running. This improves the HMS customer´s possibility to offer its products to a large number of networks and consequently to more markets with a short time to market.



"I am delighted to announce that HMS has signed this prestigious agreement with a customer delivering highly demanding installations in the automotive industry as well as other high-tech manufacturing", says Staffan Dahlström, CEO at HMS Networks AB.