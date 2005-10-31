PartnerTech is looking<br> at takeover options

EMS provider PartnerTech is expecting to close some important deals during the last quarter of the year 2005 and also looking to make a larger acquisition in Norway 2006.

PartnerTech also aims to extend its distribution operations in stead of just working as an EMS provider. PartnerTech's CEO Mikael Jonsson told the Swedish business journal Dagens Industri that the company is expecting a couple of major deals in the near future. One in Norway for instance.