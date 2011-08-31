Tero Ojanperä to leave Nokia

Tero Ojanperä, Executive Vice President and a member of the Nokia Leadership Team, will leave Nokia and resign from the Nokia Leadership Team at the end of his contract on September 30, 2011.

Tero, who currently serves as Executive Sponsor of Nokia's Bridge program, has been with Nokia for 21 years and has been a member of the Nokia Leadership Team since 2005. He will take on a new role as Managing Partner of a new investment fund Vision+.



"I have enjoyed more than 20 years at Nokia. I'm proud to have played a role in the company which has changed - and continues to change - the lives of so many people around the world through mobile technology," says Ojanperä. "Looking ahead, I'm excited to lead the work for the Vision+, which seeks to help communities turn creativity and innovation into products."



"While at Nokia, Tero made significant contributions through his role as CTO, CSO, Head of Research, and most recently as Executive Vice President of Services where he helped to support and advance developers, entrepreneurs and local communities," said Stephen Elop, CEO and president of Nokia. "As he transitions to lead Vision+, Tero will have the opportunity to continue making a positive impact with the technology community and Nokia, and we very much look forward to supporting Tero in this new role."