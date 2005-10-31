Hapro extends facility

According to the Norwegian electronics journal Elektronikk the Norwegian EMS provider Hadeland Produkter AS(Hapro) is extending its facilities for EUR 6.4 million.

An extra space of 3500 sqm will be used for storage, office space and a shipping department.



Hapro has been floating on a wave of success lately an has like many other European countries specialized in flexibility and high-tech. The company's CEO Per Sönsteby is very pleased with how the business is developing. -Even projects that would be sent to China stays in Norway thanks to their demand for flexibility and their wish of working close to the customers, said Hapro's CEO Per Sönsteby to Elektronikk.



The company had 2004 a turnover of NOK 437 million and will this year pass the magical limit of half a billion NOK.