Teknek continues Asia expansion

Teknek continues its Asian expansion with the official opening of its office in Kobe (West Japan).

Leading Teknek’s growth in Japan is country manager Akiyoshi Doda who is expanding the team. The latest recruit is Mr Tomoya Hiraka who has been appointed as the new area sales manager for the West of Japan. He has substantial experience in the wide web converting and extrusion markets.



Ruaridh Nicolson, Teknek’s sales and marketing manager said: “Asian growth has been driven by the substantial demand for our market-leading contact cleaning and yield improvement technology. Manufacturers in electronics, Flat Panel Displays and solar cells are all looking for ways of trimming costs, improving quality and eliminating defects. Our equipment helps them deliver on these objectives.”



He added: “The opening of the Kobe office is very exciting for us as it brings us closer to our customers in the West of Japan. I am also delighted to welcome Tomoya Hiraka as the newest member of the Asian team.”