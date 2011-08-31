Metric Industrial to distribute Keithley Instruments

Keithley Instruments has signed an agreement for the distribution of its products in Finland and the Baltic states (Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania) with Metric Industrial Oy.

As part of the agreement, Metric Industrial Oy will sell the comprehensive line of Keithley instruments geared to the specialized needs of electronics manufacturers for high performance production testing, process monitoring, and product development solutions, including:



Mark Hoersten, Keithley’s vice president of business management, notes, “This distribution agreement with Metric allows us to provide the best support for our customers. By working as a team, Keithley and Metric will be able to deliver superior test and measurement solutions in the region. In this way, we can offer our customers efficient access to our products, coupled with the superior local support that Metric’s technical sales engineers and service organization can provide.”



“Metric is the biggest independent test and measurement equipment supplier in Finland, with a product portfolio that includes some of the world’s leading suppliers. We are focusing strongly on the electronics industries market and when combined with the Tektronix product line, Keithley products fit very well. Our aim is to provide the best possible local support for Keithley customers and to help them improve their productivity,” says Mika Joutsila, business unit manager at Metric Industrial.