CTS secures medical production deal

CTS EMS has been awarded a new production program to provide printed circuit board assemblies and high-level assemblies for a leading global medical orthopedic firm.

CTS EMS will provide complex mechanical assemblies for a new type of instrument used in orthopedic surgery. These FDA approved instruments will be manufactured in CTS’ New Hampshire facility. Shipments from this award are expected to begin in 2012 with initial revenues of approximately USD 3 million growing to approximately USD 14 million in 2013.