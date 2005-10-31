Flex circuits worth $11.2 billion by 2010

According to a report from electronics.ca the global market for flex circuits will reach $5.9 billion in 2005.

The research firm also reported that the Average Annual Growth Rate (AAGR) for the global flex circuit market will be 13.5% to reach $11.2 billion in 2010.



The increasing growth for flex circuits is driven by the demand for higher density and smaller-sized devices.