VarioSystems focuses on the future with Siplace SX

© ASM Assembly Systems

To meet its steadily rising need for innovative production and process technologies, VarioSystems - with locations in Switzerland, the USA, China and Sri Lanka - began using the Siplace SX in mid-August this year.

© ASM Assembly Systems

The Siplace team prevailed over several other competitors,especially in terms of such important features as placement performance and software functionalities.The factors that really made the difference in favor of the Siplace SX1/SX2 lines for VarioSystems, however, were the machines’ flexibility, the comprehensive software support tools, the comparatively small footprint, as well as the all-important low placement costs.To become even more efficient, VarioSystems AG also plans to introduce by the end of this year the flexible Siplace LES setup concept, which proposes setup-optimized production sequences according to the customers’ requirements.Thomas Weber, production manager at VarioSystems AG, is satisfied not only with the new Siplace SX placement solution, but with the accessories and tools which many other suppliers don’t consider important enough to pay a lot of attention to: "We were impressed not only by the Siplace SX machines themselves, but by the well-structured implementation process and last but not least by the very good Siplace manuals. The well-illustrated maintenance instructions in particular will make our work a lot easier in the future."