Belarus and CZ to cooperate in transport sector

Belarus and the Czech Republic are said to be in cooperation talks within the transport sector.

Belarus Vice Premier Anatoly Kalinin and Director General of the Czech company AŽD Praha - Zdenek Chrdle - met last week to discuss possible cooperation, according to several media reports. Here, both parties focused on the cooperation between AŽD Praha and the Belarusian railways in terms of manufacturing and the supply of equipment, automation, routing controls and locking mechanisms.