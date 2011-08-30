ACD implements Altium Designer 10

EMS-provider ACD has implemented Altium Designer 10, a system development platform combining schematic, PCB and embedded software development.

"ACD’s goal has always been to match our customers’ internal design tools, and offer the latest CAD software so we can effectively align the technical requirements with the proper software for customers who do not have an internal design group,” commented W. Scott Fillebrown, President & CEO.



Furthermore, ACD appointed an experienced Production Manager - Lance Friedemann. “Lance has a proven track record of effective management with ACD. He is very organized, believes in empowering his employees and is extremely customer focused,” commented W. Scott Fillebrown, President & CEO.



Last, but not least, the EMS-provider also appointed a Process Manager, effective August 1, 2011. As Process Manager, Jerry Cupples will oversee all processes related to hand and mechanical assembly at ACD’s manufacturing facility in Richardson, TX. In this position, he will assist with new equipment reviews, justification and installation.



“Jerry brings both commercial and military experience to ACD, allowing us to expand the capability gap even further between us and our competitors. Last year we received our 13485 certification; this year we look forward to obtaining our AS9100 certification,” commented W. Scott Fillebrown, President & CEO.