Probe Manufacturing secures manufacturing contract

Probe Manufacturing has secured a USD 180'000 blanket purchase order from an existing medical device manufacturing client with the first order due in 3rd quarter of 2011.

New orders have increased by 257% year-to-date as compared to the same period last year. This brings our total open orders to $2.75 million. “Despite ongoing turmoil in the U.S. economy, we have experienced increased sales from our existing customer base, especially from clients in industries which continue to grow, such as healthcare,” states Kam Mahdi, CEO of Probe Manufacturing.