Laminate Prices on the Rise

Rohm and Haas Electronic Materials, Circuit Board Technologies in North America announces price increase of 3-5% across its range of Circuit Board fabrication materials. Also Japanese suppliers have raised its prices of copper laminates and prepreg by 15%.

Rohm and Haas increases its prices in order to help offset the impact of unprecedented raw materials, energy and freight-related cost increases over the past 18 months. The organization also continues to pursue measures for further containment of overall costs and remains committed to the advancement of technologically advanced products.



The increase will be effective December 1, 2005, or as contracts allow. Bob Ferguson, General Manager North America, Rohm and Haas Electronic Materials Circuit Board Technologies said, “These unprecedented increases in raw materials, energy and freight costs continue to impact us. We expect these costs to remain significantly high well into 2006.”



Some leading Japanese laminate suppliers are also raising prices, according to a report by DKN Research quoted by Circuits Assembly. In mid September, Matsushita Electric has recently raised its prices of copper laminates and prepreg by about 15%. Also Japans' leading laminate supplier, Sumitomo Bakelite, will increase its prices by up to 16% in October, according to the report.