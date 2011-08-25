Renesas Electronics Europe and TES cooperate

Renesas Electronics Europe and its Alliance Partner TES Electronic Systems announced the availability of the software package based on TES’ GUIliani, a solution for graphical user interfaces on embedded systems, for Renesas’ MS7724 microcontroller (MCU) platform.

The SH7724 is the latest MCU from Renesas Electronics’ successful SuperH lineup. Based on the SH4A core, the SH7724 device operates at 500MHz, delivering 900DMIPS and 3.5GFLOPS of performance. It features high performance hardware video processing and graphics acceleration allowing up to 720p video at 30fps, and an integrated LCD control unit. It is the flagship product at the high end of the SuperH portfolio.



Robert Kalman, Manager MCU Marketing V850/SuperH, Industrial Business Group, Renesas Electronics Europe, commented: “What impresses me most about the GUIliani software is the speed at which customers can achieve a complete working solution. Customers looking for fast time to market and a spectacular looking GUI should look no further than the GUIliani software package.”



TES is pleased to support the Renesas Electronics MS7724 MCU reference platform with GUIliani. Martin Gassner, Director Sales & Marketing at TES, said: “Working with Renesas has been a great experience and the excellent support from the team there made porting GUIliani onto the MS7724 extremely easy.”