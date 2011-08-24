GTK expands UK sales team

GTK announced the appointment of Paul Dearman in the role of Account Manager. He will be covering the central UK region which spans from Wales through to Hertfordshire, including the West Midlands.

Mr Dearman has worked in the electronics components market for over 12 years and has extensive experience selling active, passive and electromechanical components to OEM’s and CEM’s. Paul joins GTK from Avnet Abacus.



Paul Dearman stated, “In the short time since joining GTK I’ve been really impressed with their capabilities. This combined with the technical expertise it can offer OEM’s in new product design and the added advantage of its UK production facility, makes it a solid design and supply partner for OEM’s and CEM’s.”



Julie Arrowsmith, Sales Director for GTK, said, “Paul is a welcome addition to the UK sales team who will strengthen our service levels to customers in his region and no doubt contribute to our continued success.”