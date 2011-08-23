© Noca/ Nordic Semiconductor

Noca provides production; Nordic Semi goes for Bluetooth

Norwegian EMS-company Noca is producing the development-tools for the new series of chips from Nordic Semiconductor. The chip maker has recently announced a major push into Bluetooth.

”The production quality from Noca has been excellent and this in turn makes a good impression on Nordic Semiconductor's customers, who expect the best quality”, says Endre Rindalsholt, Group Manager, Applications, Nordic Semiconductor ASA, Trondheim.



Since June 23, 2011, Nordic Semiconductor is also a member of the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) alongside big players such as Toshiba, Nokia, Motorola, Microsoft, Lenovo, Intel, Ericsson AB and Apple.