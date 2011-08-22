Videoton not affected by fire

EMS-provider Videoton was not affected by the fire that broke out on August 17, 2011 at the Videoton Industrial Park located in Veszprém (Hungary).

"We would like to inform our partners that the building that caught fire on 17th August 2011 in the Videoton Industrial Park located in Veszprém has been rented by Wolters Hungaria Kft. Videoton’s own production on site, the operation of VT Plastic Kft. has not been affected."