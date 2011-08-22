Mowden Controls invest in rework system

Viking Test Systems have recently supplied Mowden Controls Limited, a specialised Contract Electronics Manufacturer, with a BGA rework system to extend their manufacturing capabilities.

Because of the high reliability paramount for their customers, Mowden have invested in a BGA rework station which accurately controls the thermal profile when removing a device to ensure no damage to the PCB. The replacement device is then heated in a controlled manner replicating the original SMT reflow process to ensure a reliable assembly.



Viking Test Services provided the BGA rework system, along with the technical support and training to ensure a smooth introduction of this new process into Mowden’s manufacturing facility.



"The flexibility of the BGA rework system along with its repeatability and ease of use has since allowed Mowden to use it for other ‘hidden pad’ SMT devices such as QFN, with excellent results, and also complex QFP parts ensuring a controlled heating process thereby preventing damage to the device or PCB pads. This controlled process is now a low risk high yield improvement over what has previously been a slow and highly demanding procedure ensuring that only the highest reliability PCB assemblies are supplied to their customers", Viking Test Systems said in a statement.