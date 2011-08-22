Electronics Production | August 22, 2011
Higher sales and profit in 1H/2011 for Cicor
In the first six months of 2011, Cicor increased its net sales by 7.0% to CHF 94.6 million (1st half 2010: CHF 88.4 million), or 9.8 % in local currency terms.
The operating profit at EBITDA level improved to CHF 5.9 million (1st half 2010: CHF 4.9 million, +20.5 %) with EBIT at CHF 2.0 million (1st half 2010: CHF 0.9 million, +116.6%). This figure includes the negative impact of exchange rate variations, together with investments made to build up the Chinese business and 3D-MID activity amounting to a total of CHF 1.2 million.
The net profit was CHF 0.3 million compared to a loss of CHF -1.5 million in the same period last year. The group’s performance was held back by subdued consumer sentiment and supply shortages in Japan, deferred orders in the nuclear energy sector and the strong Swiss franc. This headwind impacted the group’s profitability. New orders taken rose against the same period last year by 3.8 % to CHF 96.5 million (1st half 2010: CHF 92.9 million). After currency adjustment the increase was 7.5%.
In the period under review, Cicor strengthened its position on its main sales markets, in particular in the highly demanding area of medical technology and in automotive and industrial applications. In parallel, Cicor invested in future growth of the group. In China, the group founded its own company to build new production capacities and gain faster access to this key market.
In America, the group further expanded its sales structure. Cicor also opened a competence centre for the pioneering 3D-MID Technology in Boudry, Switzerland. The group provides all the process steps for the manufacture of products using 3D-MID Technology from a single source.
The group therefore assumes a unique position in the electronic industry which is currently driven by the trend towards miniaturisation and rationalisation. Cicor expects to gain a competitive edge and decisive momentum for further growth from investment in this key technology.
Important new orders won by all divisions
In the period under review, the net sales of the Printed Circuit Boards Division rose by 10.1 % against the same period last year to CHF 19.6 million (1st half 2010: CHF 17.8 million). This growth is attributable largely to new orders in the areas of medical technology, aerospace and defence.
The operating profit (EBIT) was zero, representing an improvement on the same period in the previous year (1st half 2010: CHF -0.2 million). In an environment of intense competition, the division made progress and increased its efficiency through process optimization. The result also includes investments in 3D-MID Technology.
The Microelectronics Division was confronted with a challenging market environment in the 1st half of 2011. The division reported net sales of CHF 14.8 million (1st half 2010: CHF 15.2 million), a reduction of 2.8%. In local currency terms this is an increase of 4.5%.
The operating profit (EBIT) stood at CHF 0.3 million (1st half 2010: CHF 0.9 million). The debate triggered by the disaster in Japan over the future of nuclear energy and tight government budgets resulted in the continuation of a subdued investment policy by the public authorities. Nevertheless the division did manage to secure new orders and establish a broader foundation for its technology portfolio.
Development of the Electronic Solutions Division was satisfactory with net sales up at CHF 50.1 million (1st half 2010: CHF 44.8 million). This is a robust growth of 11.8% or 13.0% in local currency terms. The operating profit (EBIT) stood at CHF 2.8 million (1st half 2010: CHF 0.4 million).
The division won a number of major orders in the sectors of medical technology and industrial applications. Thanks to process optimization, the completion of Systel AG’s integration into Swisstronics Contract Manufacturing AG and restructured materials management, the division was able to achieve still greater efficiency.
In the 1st half 2011, the Asia Division reported net sales of CHF 10.5 million (1st half 2010: CHF 11.0 million), down by 4.2 %. In local currency terms the increase was 3.7 %. The operating profit (EBIT) stood at CHF 0.7 million (1st half 2010: CHF 0.9 million).
The slight reduction is explained mainly by the currency exchange rate impacts and investments in the formation and setting up of Suzhou Cicor Technology Co. Ltd. The presence of a group company directly on site enables Cicor to target the market directly and so achieve rapid expansion of its activities on the key Chinese market.
The Asia Division also succeeded in acquiring major new orders.
Outlook: moderately positive, positive trend, efficiency gains and acquisition of high volume projects
In the second half of 2011, the Cicor Group will resolutely pursue its growth strategy and achieve progress in the efficiency and profitability of its activities. Unique know-how and a broad industrial and geographical presence give Cicor attractive opportunities to benefit from dynamic growth of the electronic industry and the strengthening trend for outsourcing of the production of electronic components and products.
The group intends to acquire additional high volume projects in future in order to achieve growth throughout the business, drawing upon all the know-how available within the group.
The net profit was CHF 0.3 million compared to a loss of CHF -1.5 million in the same period last year. The group’s performance was held back by subdued consumer sentiment and supply shortages in Japan, deferred orders in the nuclear energy sector and the strong Swiss franc. This headwind impacted the group’s profitability. New orders taken rose against the same period last year by 3.8 % to CHF 96.5 million (1st half 2010: CHF 92.9 million). After currency adjustment the increase was 7.5%.
In the period under review, Cicor strengthened its position on its main sales markets, in particular in the highly demanding area of medical technology and in automotive and industrial applications. In parallel, Cicor invested in future growth of the group. In China, the group founded its own company to build new production capacities and gain faster access to this key market.
In America, the group further expanded its sales structure. Cicor also opened a competence centre for the pioneering 3D-MID Technology in Boudry, Switzerland. The group provides all the process steps for the manufacture of products using 3D-MID Technology from a single source.
The group therefore assumes a unique position in the electronic industry which is currently driven by the trend towards miniaturisation and rationalisation. Cicor expects to gain a competitive edge and decisive momentum for further growth from investment in this key technology.
Important new orders won by all divisions
In the period under review, the net sales of the Printed Circuit Boards Division rose by 10.1 % against the same period last year to CHF 19.6 million (1st half 2010: CHF 17.8 million). This growth is attributable largely to new orders in the areas of medical technology, aerospace and defence.
The operating profit (EBIT) was zero, representing an improvement on the same period in the previous year (1st half 2010: CHF -0.2 million). In an environment of intense competition, the division made progress and increased its efficiency through process optimization. The result also includes investments in 3D-MID Technology.
The Microelectronics Division was confronted with a challenging market environment in the 1st half of 2011. The division reported net sales of CHF 14.8 million (1st half 2010: CHF 15.2 million), a reduction of 2.8%. In local currency terms this is an increase of 4.5%.
The operating profit (EBIT) stood at CHF 0.3 million (1st half 2010: CHF 0.9 million). The debate triggered by the disaster in Japan over the future of nuclear energy and tight government budgets resulted in the continuation of a subdued investment policy by the public authorities. Nevertheless the division did manage to secure new orders and establish a broader foundation for its technology portfolio.
Development of the Electronic Solutions Division was satisfactory with net sales up at CHF 50.1 million (1st half 2010: CHF 44.8 million). This is a robust growth of 11.8% or 13.0% in local currency terms. The operating profit (EBIT) stood at CHF 2.8 million (1st half 2010: CHF 0.4 million).
The division won a number of major orders in the sectors of medical technology and industrial applications. Thanks to process optimization, the completion of Systel AG’s integration into Swisstronics Contract Manufacturing AG and restructured materials management, the division was able to achieve still greater efficiency.
In the 1st half 2011, the Asia Division reported net sales of CHF 10.5 million (1st half 2010: CHF 11.0 million), down by 4.2 %. In local currency terms the increase was 3.7 %. The operating profit (EBIT) stood at CHF 0.7 million (1st half 2010: CHF 0.9 million).
The slight reduction is explained mainly by the currency exchange rate impacts and investments in the formation and setting up of Suzhou Cicor Technology Co. Ltd. The presence of a group company directly on site enables Cicor to target the market directly and so achieve rapid expansion of its activities on the key Chinese market.
The Asia Division also succeeded in acquiring major new orders.
Outlook: moderately positive, positive trend, efficiency gains and acquisition of high volume projects
In the second half of 2011, the Cicor Group will resolutely pursue its growth strategy and achieve progress in the efficiency and profitability of its activities. Unique know-how and a broad industrial and geographical presence give Cicor attractive opportunities to benefit from dynamic growth of the electronic industry and the strengthening trend for outsourcing of the production of electronic components and products.
The group intends to acquire additional high volume projects in future in order to achieve growth throughout the business, drawing upon all the know-how available within the group.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments