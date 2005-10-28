Magma-Synopsys quarrel continues

The tussle between Magma Design Automation Inc. and Synopsys Inc. has taken another turn. This time Magma sued Synopsys for infringing a Magma patent.

The lawsuits were filed claiming that the Synopsys products Astro and IC Compiler are infringing Magma patents. Magma now wants the court to prevent Synopsys from selling the products and also have Synopsys pay some fine.