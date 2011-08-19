Cicor with new CFO

Markus Brütsch has been appointed new Chief Financial Officer of the Cicor Group.

The Cicor, with registered office in Boudry (Switzerland), has appointed Markus Brütsch as its new CFO and Member of the Group Management. He will take up his new duties with Cicor at the beginning of November 2011.



For the last twenty years, Markus Brütsch was employed by Winterthur Technologie AG, most recently since 1999 as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary to the Board of Directors.



Markus Brütsch will be taking over the position of Chief Financial Officer of the Cicor Group from Franz Rutzer.